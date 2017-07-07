Hollywood superstars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have had a relatively pain free divorce so far with the parents-of-three involved in one of showbiz’s most amicable splits. However, things are moving forward and – two months after Ben moved out of the family home – he appears to be dating Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsey Shookus.

Ben and Jen have been slowly separatig for the past two years

Ben and Jen announced their separation two years ago, in 2015, but have remained on good terms as they continue to parent their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, Samuel, 5.

But recent reports have revealed the Batman vs Superman star, 44, has been romancing the 37-year-old TV producer.

Ben was spotted enjoying a date with Lindsay on Thursday night in LA and they also met upwhile he was in London for work recently.

They were spotted going to see West End play The Ferryman, starring Paddy Considine and directed by Sam Mendes.

An insider told E! News: "It’s more than a summer fling.

"They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow."

In April, Ben and ex Jennifer both filed for divorce and now have equal custody of their three children.

Ben has since gushed: "Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with.

"We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do."

Reports have previously claimed Jennifer - who was married to Ben for a decade before their separation - still describes Ben as the "love of her life" and hasn’t been dating anyone since their split.