The actor finally addressed THAT meme following the critical beatings dished out to 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' last year.
For such a successful actor and director, Ben Affleck certainly seems to come in for more than his fair share of ridicule from the public and social media. Memorably, there was a ‘Sad Affleck’ meme that did the rounds after last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got panned.
It turns out the 44 year old star hasn’t taken it to heart and views it all with a sense of humour. Indeed, he was the one who brought it up in a recent BBC Radio 1 interview for his new project Live By Night – the first time he’s addressed the ‘Sadfleck’ incident.
Ben Affleck responded gracefully to the 'Sad Affleck' meme that did the rounds last year
Asked about what the experience of working on a massive blockbuster like BvS:DoJ had taught him, Affleck replied: “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it; that's one thing I learned!”
The meme was taken from an interview with Yahoo, during which Affleck and co-star Cavill (who plays Superman) were confronted with various quotations from the critical lashings that reviewers dished out to it.
More: Ben Affleck WILL direct ‘Batman’ – he just wants everybody to calm down about it
Affleck’s face seemed to collapse as the interviewer read out some of the headlines, and it went viral last spring, with the video’s maker laying a soundtrack of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Sound of Silence’ underneath it – causing the song to re-enter the Billboard charts in the process.
For a while now, the star has been rumoured to be directing a stand-alone Batman movie after he’s done reprising his Caped Crusader character for Avengers: Infinity War.
The Radio 1 interviewer also asked him whether he got to keep the Batsuit. “I did ask to keep the suit and they let me keep it, sort of,” he explained, “not the one that I actually wore but a replica of it - I still have it on a dummy in my house, I don’t know why!”
More: Sienna Miller recalls filming an entire DAY of sex scenes with Ben Affleck for ‘Live By Night’
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...