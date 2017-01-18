For such a successful actor and director, Ben Affleck certainly seems to come in for more than his fair share of ridicule from the public and social media. Memorably, there was a ‘Sad Affleck’ meme that did the rounds after last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got panned.

It turns out the 44 year old star hasn’t taken it to heart and views it all with a sense of humour. Indeed, he was the one who brought it up in a recent BBC Radio 1 interview for his new project Live By Night – the first time he’s addressed the ‘Sadfleck’ incident.

Ben Affleck responded gracefully to the 'Sad Affleck' meme that did the rounds last year

Asked about what the experience of working on a massive blockbuster like BvS:DoJ had taught him, Affleck replied: “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it; that's one thing I learned!”

The meme was taken from an interview with Yahoo, during which Affleck and co-star Cavill (who plays Superman) were confronted with various quotations from the critical lashings that reviewers dished out to it.

Affleck’s face seemed to collapse as the interviewer read out some of the headlines, and it went viral last spring, with the video’s maker laying a soundtrack of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Sound of Silence’ underneath it – causing the song to re-enter the Billboard charts in the process.

For a while now, the star has been rumoured to be directing a stand-alone Batman movie after he’s done reprising his Caped Crusader character for Avengers: Infinity War.

The Radio 1 interviewer also asked him whether he got to keep the Batsuit. “I did ask to keep the suit and they let me keep it, sort of,” he explained, “not the one that I actually wore but a replica of it - I still have it on a dummy in my house, I don’t know why!”

