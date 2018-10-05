Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck has left rehab after a 40-day treatment program at an alcohol addiction center. He opened up about his struggle in a statement on social media, thanking his fans and encouraging anyone else who had the same illness to seek help.

Ben Affleck on the way to pick up his kids

The 46-year-old is now in outpatient care following more than a month in a residential rehabilitation facility being treated for alcoholism; something that he has struggled with for most of his adult life, much like his father before him.

'The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say', he wrote on Instagram. 'It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.'

'Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle', he continued. 'Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.'

He thanked his fans for showing their support and sharing their stories with him on his journey.

'It helps to know I am not alone', he said. 'As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.'

The 'Justice League' star first went into rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001, where he underwent 30 days' treatment. He described the decision to get help as a 'pre-emptive strike' because it was a disease that ran in his family.

In 2017, he visited rehab for a second time, just under a year and a half before he returned for another stint in August this year. He was seen being driven by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to the treatment facility, more than three years after they announced that they had separated.

Just as Affleck has previously claimed, most of his family have had the same struggles. His younger brother, 'The Finest Hours' star Casey Affleck, admitted recently that he no longer drank thanks to his own issues.

'Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics', Casey told Entertainment Tonight. 'My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he's been sober for about 30 years. I've been sober for about six years.'