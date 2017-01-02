Ben Affleck has put dampeners on recent rumours that he’s set to direct a possible future stand-alone Batman movie, saying in a new interview that he may not be able to step behind the camera after all.

The 44 year old actor and sometime director played the Caped Crusader for the first time in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earlier in 2016, and is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming DC Extended Universe movie Justice League.

However, there’s also an as-yet-unconfirmed stand-alone movie, tentatively titled The Batman, in the works, but Affleck told The Guardian in a new interview published on Sunday (January 1st) that he may not be able to direct the film as he had previously suggested, saying that it would mainly be dependent on whether the script is up to scratch.

“That’s the idea,” he said about the plan to direct it. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

More: Ben Affleck’s son Samuel enjoys royal playdate in London

Way back in July, Affleck had revealed that he wanted to direct The Batman if it gets the green light.

“We’re still working on it, and I’m not happy enough with it yet to actually go out there and make a Batman movie, for which I have the highest of standards, I would say,” he revealed six months ago. “That’s something that would have to pass a very high bar for me. It’s not just like, ‘Yeah, that might be fun, let’s go try this out.’”

Affleck has had plenty of experience in direction, even winning an Oscar for Best Picture for Argo back in 2012. He has also helmed Gone Baby Gone (2007) and The Town (2010).

Justice League is not released until November 17th 2017, but Affleck’s next movie is Live By Night, which comes out on January 13th, which he also directed.

More: ‘The Accountant’ presented Ben Affleck with a number of challenges