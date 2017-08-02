Over the last few weeks, the internet has been ablaze with rumours of Ben Affleck's new romance with Lindsay Shookus, which came out only three months after he and his wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce. But the pair seem really happy together, and have been enjoying some time out on vacation.

Ben and Lindsay were revealed to have been taking a weekend break in Maine recently, following his finishing shooting on the 'Justice League' movie, and it seems they have a lot more fun times organised for the rest of the summer.

'He just wrapped Justice League and he's excited to enjoy his summer', a source told Us Weekly. 'He'll be spending time with Lindsay, out and about. They have stuff planned for the summer. He's enjoying spending time with her.'

The pair were apparently seen buying alcohol at a supermarket in the state's city of Naples, though it's unlikely Ben will have been partaking given how he completed treatment for alcohol addiction only last Spring.

'They bought two bottles of Whispering Angel rosé and a Skinnygirl margarita', another source said. 'Ben looked relaxed and happy, very normal. He just seemed like everyone else who came into the store.'

While it was claimed last month that Ben and Lindsay's relationship was just a 'casual' romance, it seems things could be getting serious given just how much time they've been spending together. Of course, Ben is likely to want to tread carefully as he navigates his way through an amicable divorce with Jennifer Garner, and a decision about the custody of their three children Violet Anne, 11; Sera Rose, 8; and Samuel, 5.

Lindsay Shookus has been a television producer on 'Saturday Night Live' since 2002 and was previously married to Kevin Miller from 2010 to 2014. They have one 4-year-old daughter together.