When Zack Snyder suffered a family tragedy earlier this year, he had to exit his role on the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie 'Justice League', handing over the reins completely to Marvel movie maker Joss Whedon. Since that point, new writing and reshoots have taken place on the film, so it's going to be very interesting to hear following release just how much of Snyder has stayed in the flick.

Ben Affleck has nothing but praise for Joss Whedon

Bringing Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash together for the first time, with of course the heavily hinted at return of the Man of Steel himself, Superman, the Justice League will hit the big screen and immediately confront a major threat in the form of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

On Earth to claim the Mother Boxes he believes to be there, Steppenwolf will provide one of the biggest challenges for each of the DC heroes he's going up against, and whilst this is the story that's been planned for the film for quite some time, it'll be fun to see just how much of Snyder and how much of Whedon makes it into the film.

Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in 'Justice League' following his debut in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' is somebody who's a big fan of Whedon if his latest interview is anything to go by.

Speaking with SFX Magazine, Affleck explained: "Joss just brought to the movie what good directors bring, which is good taste. A sense of what’s gonna work in the story and what isn’t. An instinct for realism and for finding the humanity in the characters and the humanity in the conflict, then making it accessible and relevant. I think that’s one of the things he did so well with Avengers, frankly. He really defined the tone, and it felt like a lot of the movies after that sort of fell into that tone that he created. It was a very tricky dance where you have all these people who can do all these fantastic things that’s completely absurd on the face of it, and yet, a good storyteller like Joss brings us in, makes us identify with them, makes them seem real, and makes it interesting. A lot of guys know the comic books, a lot of people have that knowledge base. What Joss really has is talent."

He added: "He knows exactly what he wants, almost with a surgeon’s kind of precision. He focuses in, beat by beat, on how he’s telling the story, exactly where he’ll be editorially. What the tenor of delivery of a line should be like. He gives you comfort because you feel like he has a very clear idea of what he wants, what he expects and, most importantly, what he thinks will work."

The respect Affleck has for Whedon certainly says a lot about their working relationship, and knowing that the two obviously shared a chemistry behind the scenes means that that should translate perfectly to the big screen when 'Justice League' is released.

'Justice League' is set for release in cinemas across the UK on November 17.