The Batman actor called the Hollywood producer's behaviour "unacceptable" but Rose Mcgowen called him a liar
As Hollywood continues to reel over allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, it seems there could be more uncomfortable accusations to answer for a number of showbiz big hitters. This time Ben Affleck has been slammed, with actress Rose Mcgowen claiming he was lying when he denied any knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged actions.
Ben Affleck has been accused of lying about knowing nothing about Harvey Weinstein allegations
The Batman actor has described Weinstein’s alleged behaviour as "unacceptable" and claimed he had only read of the news surrounding the American producer this week.
However, Charmed star Rose took Affleck to task over the claim of that assertion and tweeted: "GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT" you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie."
McGowen was one of a number of women who reached a settlement with Weinstein after he alleged assaulted her.
Affleck, who is yet to respond to McGowan’s tweet, wrote in a statement that he was "saddened and angry" about Weinstein’s alleged behaviour.
"The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning make me sick," he wrote. "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others."
He added: "We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."
Weinstein has reportedly flown to Europe to seek treatment amid reports his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has left him.
