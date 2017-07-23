This week, there has been a lot of talk about Ben Affleck and his role in the DC Extended Universe as the Caped Crusader and World's Greatest Detective, Batman. We saw the actor debut in the role in 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' and whilst he was pegged as one of the best parts of the film and the DCEU in general, rumours continued to swirl about his future.

Ben Affleck makes his return as Bruce Wayne in 'Justice League'

Clearing up recent rumours that he would be exiting the DCEU at the nearest opportunity, following news that he would no longer be involved in the production of the upcoming solo Batman flick, Affleck told Entertainment Weekly: "Trying to do that, and direct, would probably be too much. Something would be compromised. I think it came off, optically, to the broader world, like lack of interest or enthusiasm. When in fact I love this character. I think getting Matt Reeves to come in and do it is really, really exciting. Matt hasn’t really unveiled his full vision yet. He wanted to wait until 'Apes' came out, and he was obviously consumed with that. So I’m looking forward to hearing what his story is."

He later added of the role: "I’d love to do it as long as they’ll have me. Eventually it’ll be somebody else, and I’m sure they’ll get somebody great. But while I’m doing it, I’m going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am."

With Affleck's clear faith in Matt Reeves as director on 'The Batman', the chemistry on set is sure to be at a high. Following the recent success of 'Wonder Woman' and the tone change from former DCEU flicks that can be seen in the upcoming 'Justice League' movie, there's every chance that moving forward, 'The Batman' could be one of the most successful Dark Knight-centric films of all time.

'Justice League' hits cinemas across the UK on November 17, 2017.