Artist:
Song title: Nobody's Empire
Time: 05:14
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Alternative

Belle And Sebastian will be releasing their ninth studio album 'Girls in Peacetime Want To Dance' on January 19th 2015 through Matador Records. A nostalgic clip montage video has been unveiled for track one, 'Nobody's Empire'.

