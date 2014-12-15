Belle And Sebastian will be releasing their ninth studio album 'Girls in Peacetime Want To Dance' on January 19th 2015 through Matador Records. A nostalgic clip montage video has been unveiled for track one, 'Nobody's Empire'.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
Eve is a young woman living in Glasgow, Scotland struggling to cope with huge emotional...