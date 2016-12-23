Actress Bella Thorne has denied cheating on Tyler Posey with singer Charlie Puth, claiming the two broke up a fortnight ago.

Thorne and Posey were thought to be still together when she was spotted getting cosy with Puth, but according to the actress she was single at the time. However the love triangle took an interesting turn on Thursday when Puth tweeted an apology to Posey and tried to remove himself from Thorne’s romantic drama.

The drama stared when Puth tweeted, “I can’t believe what I’m reading,” presumably in reference to a Paper magazine article about Thorne which had just been released in which she spoke about her relationship with Posey.

“No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it,” Puth continued. “I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.”

The singer then responded to a fan’s tweet about Thorne’s romance with Posey, saying: “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me.” He then added: “I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this.”

Prior to Puth’s tweets, Thorne had shared a photo on Twitter showing her embracing Posey with the caption, “Taking a trip down memory lane.”

But hours after Puth’s tweets, Thorne attempted to set the record straight, writing: “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.”

She then retweeted a fan who had told Puth: “Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore.” For his part, Posey has not addressed any of the drama on his social media accounts.

In Thorne’s Paper magazine interview she opened up about why she chose to share details about her relationship with Posey on social media.

"When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn't want it out at that time," she explained. "We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn't necessary to put that in front of everyone's face, you know? That one sucked."