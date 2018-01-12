Rob Lowe has hit out at fellow star Bella Thorne after the actress for complaining about traffic in Santa Barbara in the aftermath of the deadly Californian mudslides this week.

“F*** u 101 to santa barbra. I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour :(((,” Thorne had tweeted on Wednesday (January 10th) in a post she has since deleted, referencing her rapper boyfriend Mod Sun.

However, veteran Hollywood star Lowe noticed the insensitive tweet, and took to Instagram to slam the 20 year old ‘Famous in Love’ star for missing the point.

“This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker,” he captioned a screenshot of Thorne’s offending tweet.

Bella Thorne was called out by Rob Lowe for tweeting insensitively about the California mudslides that have claimed the lives of 17 people

The latest reports indicate that the mudslides that have blighted parts of California, in particular the Montecito area, have claimed the lives of 17 people now, with an additional eight people missing and more than two dozen injured.

“More terrible stories of loss today. Friends missing, some gone forever,” Lowe wrote later on in the day on Instagram, documenting the latest developments. “Pray for Montecito and know: EVERY day could be your last. Embrace that.”

In Thorne’s defence, it appears that she didn’t know about the catastrophe that had struck the area, tweeting much later on in the day that she had only just seen the reason for the road’s closure and the traffic jams she experienced.

“F*** just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down… get home to your family safe,” she wrote that evening.

