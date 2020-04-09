Bella Thorne has waived her tenants' rent this month.

The 22-year-old actress has reassured the people renting her house in Sherman Oaks, California, that they don't need to pay her during this period because of high unemployment rates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: ''Wanting to do something to help, she furloughed the rent.''

The insider explained Bella - who paid $2 million for the house when she was 19 - felt that ''this whole coronavirus is just so unfair in so many tragic ways that there is no way that [she was] going to add to their mental and economic stress.''

The former 'Shake It Up' star recently admitted she and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo have been talking abut the highly-contagious respiratory condition ''all day'' every day, and she's particularly concerned about the possibility of her mom contracting the disease because she has underlying health issues.

She said: ''I am worried about my mom -- she has Crohn's disease... Part of me is like, 'Mom, stay away...' I am definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last.

''My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day.''

Bella urged her fans to ''study'' themselves and reflect on how they can be ''better and happier'' during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.

She advised: ''Concentrate on how we can help and how we can help ourselves in this time of no work -- no this, no that... I know it's going to sound cheesy: Now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, what can you do be better and happier.''