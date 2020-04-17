Bella Thorne has paid tribute to her late father on the 13th anniversary of his death.

The 22-year-old actress lost her dad, Delancey Reinaldo ''Rey'' Thorne, in 2007 when she was just nine years old, after he died in a motorcycle accident.

And on the 13th anniversary of his death, Bella has taken to Instagram to reveal she is still ''broken'' without her dad by her side.

Posting a series of images of her father, she wrote: ''Today you died And tomorrow we are left with just the remnants of you..I hope ur floating in the sky somewhere or as that beautiful bird u always wanted to be...I want to say time heals but it's been years and I still feel very broken with out you, please stop by my dreams tonight so I can say hello. (sic)''

The tribute comes after Bella recently admitted she is worried for her mother's health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she has underlying health issues.

She said: ''I am worried about my mom - she has Crohn's disease... Part of me is like, 'Mom, stay away...' I am definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last.

''My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day.''

Bella urged her fans to ''study'' themselves and reflect on how they can be ''better and happier'' during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.

The 'Famous In Love' star advised: ''Concentrate on how we can help and how we can help ourselves in this time of no work - no this, no that ... I know it's going to sound cheesy: Now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, what can you do be better and happier.''