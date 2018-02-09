A 37 year old man has been arrested outside of Bella Hadid’s home in New York City on suspicion of stalking her, having allegedly been seen standing near her apartment building this week.

The 21 year old supermodel called the New York Police Department on Thursday night (February 8th) to report that a man had been stalking and harassing her between December 17th last year and February 7th, a representative of the police force told People.

Hadid had noticed that the man in question had posted a picture of her apartment building on his social media account.

Bella Hadid's alleged stalker was arrested

A man named Ryan S. Perez was arrested just after 9:30pm that night, after Hadid told the authorities that he had left her “numerous unwanted threatening messages” on social media. Perez was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear whether he is still in custody.

More: What is going on with that Bella and Gigi Hadid magazine photoshoot?

Hadid recently scored her first dual magazine cover, alongside her older sister Gigi on the cover of British Vogue’s March issue. The two recently spoke of the respect and love they have for each other, and how they support each other through their careers.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her,” 22 year old Gigi said of her younger sister.

Bella also previously declared Gigi to be her “best friend”, and counts on her for support and advice.

She explained: “Gigi is my best friend and I love her to death. She’s been through everything I’m going through now because she’s been in the business longer. If I’m sad I’ll call her and she always makes me happy again. She’s the best, I love her.”

More: Bella Hadid “doesn’t care anymore” about The Weeknd