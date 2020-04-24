Bella Hadid has starred in a Jacquemus campaign over FaceTime.

The 23-year-old model is the face of the fashion brand's Summer 2020 campaign, which was shot entirely over FaceTime as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to self-isolate in their homes.

The campaign - which is called Jacquemus At Home - was photographed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and creative-directed by the label's designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, but there were no stylists and no hair or makeup artists present at the shoot.

Bella instead posed in the pieces from the Jacquemus Spring 2020 collection - which was first shown last June - in her own house, whilst connected in a FaceTime call with Pierre-Ange Carlotti using an iPhone.

In the campaign, Bella sports clothes such as a chic white suit styled with a green bra, a striped yellow crop top, and a lavender knit bodysuit.

And in one image, the model is completely nude, with just one of Jacquemus' signature mini top-handle bags covering her body.

Bella shared the photos from the shoot on Instagram, where she admitted she had the ''best few hours'' working on the unique project.

She wrote: ''@jacquemus 2020 @ Home / by my angel friends Simón& @blackpierreange ... Best few hours... Reconnecting.... (sic)''

Jacquemus also posted the images on their own Instagram account, where they wrote in the caption: ''SO HAPPY TO SHARE WITH YOU « JACQUEMUS AT HOME » @bellahadid CAPTURED BY @blackpierreange SUMMER 2020 #jacquemusathome #facetime (sic)''

Whilst photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti added in his own post: ''when Bella calls @jacquemus @bellahadid (sic)''

For Bella, the photoshoot comes after she recently took part in another FaceTime shoot for Vogue Italia earlier this month.

In an Instagram post at the time, she explained: ''Times are changing and working from home has a new meaning .... New work for @vogueitalia shot and styled through FaceTime by my Quaranqueens @briannalcapozzi @haleywollens PRODUCTION/lighting by @Laurenperez Much love . feeling lucky to work (sic)''