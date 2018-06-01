As a young celebrity in the public eye for her looks, Bella Hadid is used to responding to rumours that she’s been undergoing plastic surgery.

Now, she’s opened up about life under constant scrutiny, speaking to InStyle magazine for its July 2018 edition on Thursday (May 31st) about cosmetic surgery, her feelings about her own body, and how to deal with online trolls.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” the 21 year old model explained about persistent rumours that she’s had plastic surgery. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face.”

She also opened up about struggles she had with accepting her figure when she was younger.

“I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby,” she said. “I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips - whereas my sister [fellow model Gigi] had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features.”

Finally, she spoke about how she deals with trolls, having recently hit back at somebody on Instagram who had implied she had gotten fillers. Most of the time, she simply ignores the haters.

“It's taken me a long time to learn not to listen,” Hadid admitted. “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful.”

“I don't [respond],” she continued. “I've learned that people are going to hate you and there's nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself. But I feel people's energy very intensely. Often I think, 'I just want to meet you and tell you I'm not a bad person. You don't have to be mean to me’.”

