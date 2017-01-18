The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid reportedly feels ‘hurt and betrayed’ by his blossoming romance with Selena Gomez.

Last week The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) was spotted kissing Selena while on a night out in LA. Days later Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

Bella Hadid feels ‘hurt and betrayed’ by The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez

Speaking to People, a source said: “Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.” The source added that it was Bella who ended the relationship late last year.

However multiple sources also state that Selena hasn't broken any ‘girl code’, as she and Bella were never close friends. “Selena knows Bella through Taylor [Swift] and her squad, but they’ve never been close,” a pal of Selena told People.

The friend of Selena added that the singer and The Weeknd “met a while ago and connected over music” and that the relationship new and nothing serious yet.”

Over the weekend Bella added two new small tattoos to her collection while in New York City celebrating her mother Yolanda Foster’s birthday. The model had two small angle wings inked on both her ankles by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.

The significance of the design is unknown, but rather than being a nod to her new single status, it could be related to Hadid gaining her wings and walking her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.