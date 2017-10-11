When the first news and photos of Selena Gomez with her current boyfriend The Weeknd emerged this year, Bella Hadid wasn’t best pleased.

She and the Canadian singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, were in a relationship for more than a year before breaking up in 2016. When photos appeared back in January of him kissing Selena while on a date in L.A., she immediately unfollowed her on Instagram before posting a photo of herself flipping the bird.

That was ten months ago, though, and Bella is now reportedly over it – or at least she is according to her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, and the host asked whether Bella still “cares that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?”

53 year old Yolanda replied: “Not anymore, I think.”

Selena Gomez with The Weeknd at the Met Gala in May 2017

Many celeb onlookers reckon that’s not surprising, because new rumours have it that Bella is in a relationship with superstar rapper Drake, with the ‘One Dance’ star throwing Bella a lavish 21st birthday party in New York City. Cohen took the opportunity to grill her on that.

“Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here? This is like …” Yolanda exclaimed when he asked her whether they were dating.

“He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night!” Cohen remarked. “You were there!”

“He did? Really?” Yolanda replied, not giving anything away, somewhat unbelievably. “Oh, I didn’t know that.” All she had to say, when pressed, was “they’re friends!”

Bella and The Weeknd, aged 27, broke off their relationship in November last year after nearly 18 months together. “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” People were told by a source back then. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

