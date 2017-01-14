Model Bella Hadid is said to be bitter over her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s relationship with singer Selena Gomez.

Earlier this week, Gomez and The Weeknd were pictured kissing on a night out. Days later Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, a sign that the model isn't too happy about her ex’s blossoming romance.

Speaking to E! News, a source revealed that Hadid is not yet over the end of her relationship with The Weeknd. "She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him," the source said.

"They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

"It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection,” the source added. Some fans were surprised at the paring of The Weeknd and Gomez, but according to E! there’s always been an attraction between the pair.

"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena," a source told the website earlier in the week. "He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before.”

"They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun,” the source added. “They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."