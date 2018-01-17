If there is a cuter video than Beck's new release for 'Fix Me', then we really want to know. It's doubtful though; what can be more adorable than some super fluffy pooches and a tiny child spending every minute of their lives together?
The video stars Japanese Instagram baby Mame and her three standard poodles Riku, Gaku and Qoo. These best friends have racked up more than 250,000 followers on social media, with followers dying over the cuteness of her posts in which they seem to spend all their time together, and pose for special Christmas and Halloween themed photos. The video sees these doggos helping Mame celebrate her birthday.
Beck dropped his thirteenth studio album 'Colors' in October 2017, peaking at number three in the US charts. It features the singles 'Dreams', 'Wow', 'Dear Life' and 'Up All Night' and comes three years after his stellar 'Morning Phase' album.
The singer has been performing in North America this month, and is set to hit Australia and New Zealand next week. He has a number of festival appearances coming up including In Bloom Music Festival in Houston, All Points East in London and Summer Sonic in Japan.
