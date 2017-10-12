Beck says Kanye West has admitted he likes his record 'Morning Phase', despite interrupting his big moment at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

The 'Loser' singer was accepting the prize for Best Album when the superstar rapper stormed the stage and told him he should ''respect artistry'' by handing the trophy over to Beyonce after the release of her innovative project 'Lemonade'.

Now, Beck has revealed he had dinner with Taylor Swift - who was also interrupted by Kanye during an acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 - and she told him that the 'Famous' rapper actually liked his music.

He told BBC: ''We were laughing about it. She'd had dinner with Kanye after the Grammys thing happened and 'Morning Phase' came on in the restaurant they were in and he stopped the conversation and said: 'What is this? This is good.' She was smiling and said: 'This is 'Morning Phase!'

''So even when he went on that whole thing I didn't take it personal and he reached out after. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion. Ultimately he had let me know that he liked the record.''

The incident is now water under the bridge for the pair, with Kanye since reaching out to tell Beck, 47, he enjoyed the album.

Reflecting on the incident, the musician described the industry as a ''circus'' and admitted something like that was to be expected.

He said: ''Eternally, there was this circus of media and the things that Kanye was saying and Beyoncé fans who were angry and that's something that you don't ask for. But it's like: 'What did you expect?' Ha! You know, it's the music business. You're walking right into centre of the whole thing - it's a circus.''

In 2015, Kanye publicly apologised for his ''inaccuracies'', and heaped praise on Beck's talents as a multi-instrumentalist.

The 40-year-old star said at the time: ''I'm fine to apologise for inaccuracies. You know, I send flowers for inaccuracies. I talked to Beck's wife, and I think I had a point about Beyoncé's album, but I think I was inaccurate with the concept of a gentleman who plays 14 instruments not respecting artistry.''