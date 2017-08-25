Beck is set to launch his hugely anticipated tenth official studio album 'Colors' this Fall, and with all pre-orders comes an instant download of his lively new anthem 'Dear Life'. He teamed up with Greg Kursten on production, and it's certainly set to be one of the most exciting releases of the year.

Beck to launch 'Colors' in October

The 47-year-old singer has been teasing the new release as far back as 2015, when it dropped the first single 'Dreams'. 'Wow' came next in 2016, and 'Dear Life' is the very latest; a Beatles-esque number with hints of psychedelia that you'll definitely have on repeat.

The 10-track album - which is his thirteenth overall but labelled as his tenth - has mostly been mixed by Serban Ghenea and produced by Greg Kursten (who has also been working with Foo Fighters, Halsey and Liam Gallagher recently), though 'Wow' was produced by Beck and Cole M.G.N. and 'Fix Me' was produced by Beck alone. It's the follow-up to his 2014 record 'Morning Phase' which won Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards after its release, not to mention Best Rock Album and Best Engineered Album.

For 'Dear Life', Beck has launched a lyric video directed by Jimmy Turrell, Laura Gorun and Brook Linder. It features a kaleidoscopic montage of colourful images intertwined with semi-animated shots of beautiful, strange and frightening sights the Earth has to offer.

Beck is currently on tour in North America, with Musicfest NW coming on August 27th in Portland, Oregon followed by a string of dates supporting U2 on their Joshua Tree Tour from September 3rd at Detroit's Ford Field to September 22nd at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. He'll also reach cities the likes of Minneapolis, Kansa City, New Orelands, Indianapolis and Buffalo.

'Colors' will be released on October 13th 2017 through Capitol Records.

Tour Dates:

8/25/17 - Redmond WA - Marymoor Park

8/27/17 - Portland, OR - Musicfest NW

9/03/17 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field *

9/05/17 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field *

9/08/17 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium *

9/09/17 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

9/10/17 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium *

9/12/17 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium *

9/14/17 - New Orleans, LA - Mercedez-Benz Superdome*

9/16/17 - St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center *

9/19/17 - Glendale, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*

9/22/17 - San Diego, CA - Qualcomm Stadium *

* Special Guest on U2's The Joshua Tree Tour 2017