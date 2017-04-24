As part of MTV's 'The Ride' documentary series, the channel will be following international award-winning singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha on her journey to stardom. She started out as a behind-the-scenes pop songwriter and experimental band vocalist before beginning her migration into the spotlight.

Bebe Rexha at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

She's written hits for the likes of Eminem ('The Monster' ft. Rihanna), Iggy Azalea ('Team'), G-Eazy ('Me, Myself & I') and David Guetta ('Yesterday', 'Hey Mama'), but Bleta 'Bebe' Rexha has had quite the journey on her way to solo appreciation.

Her music career started out when she was still studying in college in New York. She met Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and producer Sam Hollander who overheard her recording in the studio they were at and was invited to join Pete's band Black Cards, leaving college for good. The band disbanded in 2012 after Bebe left, and she went on to pursue music as a solo artist.

Co-produced by Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez of Creature Films and Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme Harris of MTV International, 'BeBe Rexha: The Ride' explores how Bebe went on to release her debut single as a soloist in 2014, 'I Can't Stop Drinking About You', as well as an EP in 2015 entitled 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up'. In 2016, she hosted the MTV EMAs in Rotterdam.

This year saw her release the first of a two part EP entitled 'All Your Fault: Pt. 1', with part 2 expected shortly, featuring the single 'I Got You', and in March she embarked on her first headline tour spanning North America and Europe.

More from MTV's 'The Ride' series includes documentaries on Green Day, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Jessie J, T.I., Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony and many more.

'BeBe Rexha: The Ride' will air on MTV on May 5th 2017.