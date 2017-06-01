The Beatles are expected to hit number one in the UK with their 50th anniversary release of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' as the official chart announcements prepare to be released this week. Being the best-selling album in the UK of all time, it has a good chance of making it to the top once again.

The Beatles to get to number one in the UK again?

The landmark album, which Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr took to the top of the charts in 1967, has returned as part of a special anniversary re-release featuring previously unheard material and brand new mixes and is available as a single or double CD, or even a 6 CD deluxe box set.

The different formats give the album more chances of sales, and so far it's sold 24,000 more copies which puts it well on the way to knocking Ed Sheeran's third album 'Divide' off the top spot. 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' remains the best-selling album in UK history having spent 27 weeks at number one back in the sixties.

'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' was The Beatles' eighth studio album and featured classic songs the likes of 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds' and 'A Day in the Life'.

We can expect more anniversary releases from The Beatles in later years too, the next being their self-titled album (also known as 'The White Album') which will have its own 50th anniversary in 2018. Giles Martin - the son of the band's late producer George Martin - opened up about the plans recently.

''White Album', which will be the next release - that was when they started becoming properly indulgent', he told BBC Radio 6 Music. 'There are so many takes of 'Sexy Sadie', for instance. The efficiency went slightly out the window.'

The official chart announcement will be made tomorrow (June 2nd 2017).