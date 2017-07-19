Beatles fans of the UK will now be able to wear their band passion on their sleeves, literally, as Selfridges unveils a brand new T-shirt collection to celebrate 50 years of their 1967 album 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' alongside the new re-release.

The Beatles merchandise on sale at Selfridges

From today (July 19th 2017), music fans can purchase exclusive 50th anniversary T-shirts, hoodies and jackets at Selfridges in London, Manchester and Birmingham as part of the store's Capsule Collection entitled '50 Years of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'. The brand has been launched in partnership with Universal merch company Bravado.

The new release coincides with Selfridges' Music Matters campaign, who are aiming to celebrate and promote the long-standing relationship between style and music in a event running from June 26th to October 18th within their stores.

The Beatles team re-launched the famous album on June 1st with a deluxe edition featuring previously unreleased material and brand new musical arrangements. It was made available through a number of number formats including, digital, single or double CD, vinyl or a full box set. Upon its original release back in the 60s, the album spent no less than 27 weeks atop of the UK charts, with songs like 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds' and 'A Day in the Life' proving to be timeless classics.

In fact, 'Sgt. Pepper...' ended up winning a total of four Grammy Awards, and in 2003 it was named by the US Library of Congress as 'culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant' and therefore entered into the National Recording Industry.

Next year, we'll see the 50th anniversary celebration of another of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr's legendary records: their self-titled ninth album which is more commonly referred to as The White Album. Who knows what Selfridges will have in store for us by then.