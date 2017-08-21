The original handwritten score that the Beatles wrote for 'Eleanor Rigby' is being put up for auction in Cheshire next month, signed by Sir Paul McCartney. It will be sold alongisde a number of other items related to the protagonist of the song - although coincidentally.

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney at the premiere for 'Eight Days a Week'

The music sheet was written in pencil by the band's long time producer George Martin, with the lyrics by Paul McCartney who signed it. It's expected to fetch upwards of £20,000 ($26,000) at auction in Warrington in September.

It's expected to be sold alongside the deeds for a gravestone which bears the name 'Eleanor Rigby' in Liverpool, supposedly in a churchyard where John Lennon and Paul met at a party back in 1957. The lot also includes an 1899 Bible in which her name is written.

data-lang="en"> BBC News - Beatles' original Eleanor Rigby score up for auction https://t.co/bBZnskkZA4 — Omega Auctions (@OmegaAuctions) August 21, 2017

The latter items are both related to a real woman named Eleanor Rigby, as sold by her relatives, and while she is widely thought to have been the Beatles' muse, John and Paul insist their Eleanor is completely fictitious and the shared name is merely a coincidence. Just like the event of these items coming up at the same time.

'Each item is fantastic, unique and of significant historical importance in itself, so to have both come up at the same time is an incredible coincidence', Paul Fairweather from Omega Auctions said in a statement. 'I expect there to be fierce bidding from across the globe.'

The number one song featured on the band's 1966 release 'Revolver' as well as their 1969 movie 'Yellow Submarine' based on their song of the same name. It was recorded at the Abbey Road Studio in London as noted on the auction item which also revealed details of the instrumental - i.e. that it includes four violins, two violas and two cellos.

The Beatles Memorabilia Auction will take place on September 11th 2017.