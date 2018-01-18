It's been nearly five years in the making, but the Beastie Boys are finally ready to publish their eagerly anticipated memoir, which remains as yet untitled. Surviving members of the group, Mike D and Ad-Rock, have been hard at work to get it on the shelves for the Autumn.

Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys pictured in 2013

Fans were originally hoping for a release by Random House imprint publisher Spiegel & Grau back in 2015, but the book seemed nowhere near completion. Now, however, the '(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)' hitmakers are determined to apply all the finishing touches by the end of the year.

'We're actually going to finish it, and it's going to come out finally', Mike D said on Beats 1. 'Like many things we embark on, there are many false starts and, honestly, directions we went in that we realized were not the directions we should be going in, but it's gonna be coming out in the fall of this year.'

By the sounds of it, it's set to be something far more than your average reading experience, so by what fans have been told, it will be well worth the wait. 'To tell our story, we have to give the cultural history of where we came from', Mike explains. 'So New York City in the '80s, you had all these incredible, exciting music, art, film, all that sort of has to converge to be able to explain.'

'And the other thing is, I think a lot of times when I read a book or I watch a music documentary, maybe I'm just kind of ADD, I get a little bored', he continues. 'But actually I don't think they do the subject matter justice because it's kinda surreal what happens in bands' lives so you kind of have to use all dimensions to tell the story more accurately.'

To add to the intrigue, he confesses that he and Ad-Rock are 'not writers in the book sense', which makes it all the more exciting to find out just what they turned this project into. 'I can say pretty confidently, it will be unlike any other music book', he insists.

More: John Berry, formerly of Beastie Boys, dies

Stay tuned for an official publishing date.