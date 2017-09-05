Though they've been on similar sides for the three seasons of 'Gotham' that have aired to-date, Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne will be at one another's throats for at least half of the show's fourth season.

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne in 'Gotham' season 3

In the past, Bruce has largely stayed out of the physicality and drama of underhanded dealings in Gotham City, with his family butler Alfred Pennyworth getting his hands dirty on more than one occasion on his behalf. When an early promo dropped for season 4 however, it was clear that Bruce would be taking a step closer to the Batman mantle, as he appeared in a proto-Batsuit.

Kicking off his vigilante lifestyle won't go down well with his former friend and ally Jim however, and whilst we imagine he won't know that Bruce is the one behind the shenanigans to come in season 4, we doubt this is going to be a simple game of cat-and-mouse for the pair.

Speaking in a new interview with DC All Access, the show's executive producer John Stephens explained: "In the first half of the season this year, Jim Gordon is going to try to loosen Penguin’s hold upon Gotham. He does that by forming an alliance with Sofia Falcone, who Crystal Reed is playing, and the two of them work together to basically try to dethrone Penguin. At the same time, Bruce Wayne is going to go out there and start operating as a vigilante wearing a mask… And then moving forward after that, Jim Gordon will realize that this vigilante is operating out there in Gotham somewhere and he goes “I’m going to hunt that guy down” and we have Jim Gordon and a masked Bruce Wayne going head to head."

Batman's relationship with the authorities is something that has been up-and-down in every iteration of the hero we've seen, so to see 'Gotham' now approaching that storyline isn't too surprising. Having been able to do three seasons without 'Batman' so to speak has been commendable, but now, the beginning of Bruce's transformation really needs to start taking place.

It's going to be very interesting to see how this one plays out! Stick with us for all the latest 'Gotham' news.

'Gotham' season 4 premieres on September 21 on Fox in the US.