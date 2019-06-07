Artist:
Song title: Those Nights
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With the release of their third studio album 'Doom Days' imminent, Bastille drop the video for their latest single 'Those Nights' which recently premiered on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. They're currently touring across Europe, with dates for North America scheduled this Fall.

