Artist:
Song title: Joy
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Bastille are set to return with their third album 'Doom Days' on June 14th, and 'Joy' marks their latest single ahead of the release. The video features a bunch of hilarious surveillance clips of humans getting up to no good, cheekily animated where appropriate.

