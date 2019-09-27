Artist:
Song title: Bad Decisions
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

For someone who didn't used to be fond of appearing in Bastille music videos, frontman Dan Smith is everywhere you look in the video for their single 'Bad Decisions'. The track is from their third studio album 'Doom Days' released earlier this year.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Bastille - Bad Decisions Video

Bastille - Those Nights Video

Bastille - Joy Video

Bastille - Doom Days Video

Craig David - I Know You...

Bastille - World Gone Mad (from...

Bastille - Send Them Off! Video

Bastille - Fake It Video

Bastille - Good Grief Video

Bastille - Flaws