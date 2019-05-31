The indie and pop worlds go hand in hand when it comes to releasing super infectious and thoroughly uplifting tunes. June promises to get the summer off to an anthemic start with these seven albums, which you should definitely have on pre-order.

Bastille - Doom Days

(June 14th)

It feels longer than three years since Wild World, but I suppose that's just down to how good it was. It's no surprise then that we're super excited for Bastille's third album Doom Days which promises to be both euphoric and emotional, as indeed we've already seen from the title track and newest single Joy.

X Ambassadors - Orion

(June 14th)

After going multi-Platinum with their epic second album VHS in 2015, X Ambassadors have finally returned for round three with Orion. They dropped singles Boom and Hey Child earlier this year, so we already know that their new funk edge is gonna have us on out feet within the first few notes.

Two Door Cinema Club - False Alarm

(June 14th)

There are few details about Two Door Cinema Club's upcoming fourth album, but we're hoping it's going to be just as electric as the last three. They began work on False Alarm soon after wrapping their support tour for Gameshow, and if singles Talk, Satellite and Dirty Air are anything to go by, it will be another infectious and uplifting project.

Mark Ronson - Late Night Feelings

(June 21st)

He seems a little out of place amongst a bunch of indie-rock bands, but we can't not mention Mark Ronson's forthcoming fifth album Late Night Feelings, which is set to feature the likes of Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li. He's set expectations high by calling it the best thing he's ever made, though songs like Nothing Breaks Like a Heart certainly makes it promising.

The Raconteurs - Help Us Stranger

(June 21st)

We've been waiting over 11 years for this, The Raconteurs third album. Not that we haven't enjoyed the Jack White solo material that's been released since Consolers of the Lonely, or indeed his work with the Dead Weather, but The Raconteurs have that kind of Detroit alt-rock style that we'll never not love. We've already heard four songs from the new album including a cover of Donovan's Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness), and we're so excited for more.

Hot Chip - A Bath Full of Ecstasy

(June 21st)

Hot Chip have never disappointed us so A Bath Full of Ecstasy is likely to be exactly what it says on the tin. The ambient air of new single Melody of Love is utter bliss and a full album of these dreamy soundscapes are just what we need for our forthcoming summer playlist.

The Black Keys - Let's Rock

(June 28th)

We are SO ready to rock with The Black Keys as they unveil their ninth studio album. It's been described as an "homage to electric guitar", and it certainly seems that way. Lo/Hi is an epic nod to classic 60s rock, but nothing about it feels outdated.

