Barbra Streisand took part in GLAAD's 'Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone' livestream to raise awareness for LGBTQ community centres.

The 78-year-old star was part of the special event on Sunday (26.04.20) as she appeared in a pre-recorded message encouraging her fans to support the important cause.

She said: ''Hi everyone, it's Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centres all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19.

''If these community centres had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won't have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful.

''I know that times are tough but I really hope you'll help save theses organisations ... give as you can, every bit helps.''

The livestream - which was co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh - also featured the likes of Kesha, Billy Porter and ROSIE O'DONNELL.

The event looked to raise awareness for the LGBTQ community while also accepting donations for the CenterLink group, which is a collection of over 250 LGBTQ centres located across the globe.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis commented: ''At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance.

''So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centres around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.''