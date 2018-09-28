Barbra Streisand has just released a soaring new single paying tribute to President Donald Trump; it's called 'Don't Lie To Me' and it's a ruthless take down of his political regime. But that's only the tip of the iceberg with her newest album 'Walls', released this Fall.

The piano-led ballad is as unambiguous and unapologetic as Trump himself, but targets him for the blatant lies and deceit that have come from him since taking office with lines like 'Hard to believe the things you say' and 'You change the facts to justify'.

'How do you sleep when the world is turning?' Barbra sings in the chorus. 'All that we built has come undone/ How do you sleep when the world is burning?/ Everyone answers to someone.'

It's taken from her album 'Walls'; her first album of original material since 2005's 'Guilty Pleasures' which she wrote and recorded with Barry Gibb.

'Don't Lie To Me' is not the only song on her forthcoming record that deals with the political state of the United States as well as the rest of the world. She wrote in a note on her website that she felt 'compelled' to sing about the 'troubling times' that humanity faces in the current climate .

'Many of the fundamental principles of democracy and freedom we've always taken for granted - freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression - are eroding at an alarming rate', she said. 'Even basic human decency appears to be melting away faster than the polar ice caps.'

'In the past year we've seen the very worst of humanity... and the very best', she added. 'In the face of unimaginable natural disasters and unspeakable human cruelty, there have been many acts of kindness and courage to remind us of who we have the potential to be when we listen to the better angels of our nature.'

She went on to dedicate the album to young people all over the world for their efforts to bring about change with their voices, and who are 'more interested in building bridges than walls'.

'Walls' will be released on November 2nd 2018.