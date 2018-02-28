It's not unusual for dog owners to stick with one breed of dog even after their pooch passes away, but Barbra Streisand wanted an exact copy when her Coton du Tulear Samantha died last year. Thus, she decided to have her cloned - twice! Although neither of them have the same personality.

Barbra Streisand at Tribeca Film Festival

The 75-year-old star of 'The Guilt Trip' was left devastated when her 14-year-old pet died in 2017, but from cells taken from Samantha's mouth and stomach when she was still alive, breeders managed to deliver two clones named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett who now keep her company at her Malibu home.

'They have different personalities', Barbra told Variety. 'I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha's] brown eyes and seriousness.'

They ended up being named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett after Barbra got into the habit of dressing them in lavender and red when they arrived so that she could tell them apart.

She also has a third pooch named Miss Fanny; a nod to Barbra's Oscar winning role of Fanny Brice in the 1968 film 'Funny Girl' (as well as her role in the 1964 Broadway musical). Miss Fanny is a 'distant cousin' of Samantha, with her mother having been named Funny Girl herself.

Dog cloning has only been available to pet owners since 2004, and commercial cloning services charge a pretty penny for the opportunity. However, the word 'clone' should only ever be used lightly, given that the cloned dogs can only be as similar as an identical twin.

It's something to bear in mind for those who are not as loaded as Barbra Streisand who wish to clone their dogs. It can cost upwards of $50,000 with the popular company Viagen, so the ordinary dog owner would probably be better off picking up a related pooch instead.