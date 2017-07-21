Another shock has hit the music world as it's announced that an up-and-coming French singer named Barbara Weldens has died on stage while performing at a church in a small village called Gourdon in the south of France. Reports suggests she may have been electrocuted.

Barbara Weldens' debut album

If the suspected suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington wasn't enough to break your heart this week, then this terrible freak accident will. In a brutal turn of events, witnesses saw Barbara Weldens collapse suddenly on stage from an apparent cardiac arrest on Wednesday (July 19th 2017) while playing a small local festival.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but they were not able to revive the unresponsive singer. It's thought that her collapse was caused by some kind of electrical fault that may or may not have had something to do with the stormy weather at the time. An investigation into the electrical equipment being used by Barbara is pending.

It was only this year that the 35-year-old released her debut album 'Le grand H de l'homme' (or 'Man with a capital M' in English) only months after receiving the Young Talent Award at the Jacques Brel festival last year.

More: Chester Bennington dies from suspected suicide

She also won the Pic D'Or Prize, the organisers of which have reached out to the media with a statement about her death. 'It was with great emotion that we learned this morning of the death of Barbara Weldens, our Pic d'Or 2016 at a concert last night in Gourdon in the Lot, obviously electrocuted', they wrote. 'Our team is deeply disturbed by the brutal disappearance of the artist who had appeared on the stage of the Theater des Nouveaux on May 20th, during our last edition. A radiant woman, full of energy and talented, and of course we think of all her family and her loved ones.'