Banksy's identity is something that's been a topic of discussion for some time and, in more recent months, many thought they'd cracked the case of the Bristol street artist, claiming that Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja was the man behind the mask.

Banksy is responsible for some fantastic work

Robert's close friend Goldie then seemed to slip up in a podcast when discussing Banksy, after he said: "No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over."

The claims however are now something that's now been denied by the graffiti artist himself, who says he'll be keeping his identity a secret because it'll help "keep the mystery and attention" that surrounds him.

Speaking with community magazine, Boundless, the street artist explained in a rare interview: "I choose to keep my identity hidden because often when you know the artist, you think you also know the art and I want to keep the mystery. As well as that, the most noticeable and breath-taking pieces of street art are created by anonymous talents."

Could Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja be Banksy?

Despite the denial, there will of course be those who still believe the Massive Attack founder is the guy responsible for graffiti murals that have cropped up across the country. Then there is of course the claim from journalist Craig Williams - who spent five months researching the graffiti artist - that Banksy is more of a collective of people rather than just a single person.

There's also the chance that an investigation conducted by the Mail on Sunday all the way back in 2008 came up with some accurate results, with the paper concluding that the artist was ex-Bristol Cathedral School pupil Robin Gunningham.

Whatever the case may be, it's clear that whether there's one person or a group of people behind the persona, they're not willing on letting the general public know their identity any time soon. And, when it comes down to it, should we really be so invested in unmasking them? The works of art that Banksy produces are certainly sights to behold, but would they really make such an impact if we knew exactly who was responsible for them?

We'll bring you all the latest Banksy news as and when we get it.