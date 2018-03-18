When 'The Strangers' terrified audiences all the way back in 2008, it proved to be one of the most intense and compelling horror flicks of the time. Calls for a sequel immediately flared up, but no news surrounding one ever made its way to the surface until recent months. Now, the murderous masked killers are back in 'The Strangers: Prey At Night', with an all-new cast and story to be told.

Bailee Madison takes a leading role in upcoming horror 'The Strangers: Prey At Night'

Johannes Roberts directs the flick, working with a brilliant cast that includes Bailee Madison, Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Lewis Pullman, Emma Bellomy, Damian Maffei, and Lea Enslin. Moving to an abandoned trailer park, we'll see our group of victims this time fighting for their lives in a bigger location than ever before.

Madison takes on the role of snotty teenager Kinsey, who's about to be sent to boarding school after pushing her family to their limits. The group will have to put their differences aside if they're to survive a night at the hands of the Strangers however, as the killers seem more intent on shedding blood than ever before.

Speaking to Collider about the film, Madison explained why the location of a trailer park isn't any easier for the characters fighting to survive: "I think in the first movie they were in a house and obviously they couldn’t get in their car because it was there, and there were no landlines, but we’re dealing with the same situations except we are dropped in a maze of a world where everywhere they turn could be a place that they could be, and there is no way out."

The actress went on to admit that she was genuinely terrified when filming the movie: "It was awful. Christina Hendricks and I, we actually requested that for the first time that we’re working with one of the Strangers that we didn’t see them until the first take, just because we genuinely wanted to be terrified, and we were."

Though the anticipation for the film is high, the movie hasn't made the best impression on critics who have already had the chance to settle down and watch. Right now on reviews aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, it sits with a score of just 38%, taking in just 23 "fresh" reviews against 37 "rotten" ones.

Still, UK audiences will be able to make their own minds up a little later this year, when the film makes its official British debut.

More: Sarah Paulson Teases Lots Of Ideas For 'American Horror Story' Season 8

'The Strangers: Prey At Night' comes to cinemas across the UK on May 4, 2018. We'll bring you more horror-related news as and when we get it!