The BAFTA TV nominations are finally in, with drama shows 'Line of Duty' and 'The Crown' unsurprisingly leading the big names. Some of the featured shows aren't completely free from controversy, so it'll be interesting to see how the award ceremony pans up this May.

Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby at the premiere of season 2 of 'The Crown'

With four nods in total, BBC One's 'Line Of Duty' is the main show to beat in the categories of Best Drama Series, Leading Actress (Thandie Newton), Supporting Actor (Adrian Dunbar), and of course Virgin's Must-See Moments - that is, Huntley's narrow escape from chainsaw-wielding murder suspect Tim Ifield.

Proving her financial worth amid gender pay-gap claims, Claire Foy is up for Leading Actress for 'The Crown', which is also nominated for Best Drama Series, alongside Supporting Actress nominee Vanessa Kirby. Matt Smith failed to land a spot for Leading Actor for his role as Prince Philip, but his old show 'Doctor Who' was recognised as one of Virgin's Must-See Moments for Jodie Whittaker's debut as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Also with three nominations apiece are 'Three Girls' (Best Mini-Series, Leading Actress with Molly Windsor and Supporting actress with Liv Hill) and Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror'. The episode 'Hang The DJ' is up for Single Drama with Joe Cole among Leading Actor nominations, while Jimmi Simpson is looking at a Supporting Actor award for 'USS Callister'.

'Little Boy Blue', 'This Country', 'Broken', 'King Charles III', 'Blue Planet II', 'Catastrophe' and 'Love Island' all received two nominations each, as did Michael McIntyre for 'Michael McIntyre's Big Show'.

Completing the Drama Series section is Channel 4's 'End of the F***ing World' and 'Peaky Blinders', while Leading Actor Jack Rowan gets a nod for 'Born To Kill'. More Scripted Comedy nominees are 'Chewing Gum' and 'Timewasters', with the stars of 'Motherland', 'Peter Kay's Car Share', 'People Just Do Nothing', 'The Trip to Spain', 'Famalam' and 'Detectorists' also up for awards.

The list of Virgin's Must-See Moments also includes Viserion being killed by the Night King in 'Game Of Thrones', while potential International winners feature 'Handmaid's Tale', 'Big Little Lies', 'Feud: Bette and Joan' and 'The Vietname War'.

Surprisingly, or perhaps not, 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' are nominated in the Entertainment Programme category, despite Ant McPartlin's showbiz future being up in the air.

The 2018 BAFTA Television Awards take place on May 13th.