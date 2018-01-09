The nominations for the 2018 BAFTAs are in, with Joanna Lumley set to host the event next month in London. Like the Golden Globes, 'The Shape Of Water' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' are well up there as the top nominated movies of 2017.

Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in 'The Shape of Water'

'The Shape Of Water' has deservedly scooped 12 BAFTA nominations including for Best Film, Original Screenplay, Original Music, Director (Guillermo del Toro), Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and of course Leading Actress (Sally Hawkins) among others.

Not too far behind, 'Three Billboards...' has nine nominations altogether, not least for Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay, but also Leading Actress (Frances Mcdormand), Director (Martin McDonagh), and Supporting Actor for which co-stars Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson will be competing.

Matching that with another nine nominations is Best Film and Outstanding British Film nominee 'Darkest Hour', which sees Gary Oldman up for Leading Actor and Kristin Scott Thomas as Supporting Actress.

With eight nominations apiece, 'Dunkirk' and 'Blade Runner 2049' compete for best Director (Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve respectively) as well as Original Music, while the former is also among the Best Film nominees.

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Completing the Best Film list is Luca Guadagnino's 'Call Me By Your Name', which also sees star Timothee Chalamet up for Leading Actor as well as being on the list for the public voted EE Rising Star Award.

Other Leading Actress and Leading Actor nominations are Margot Robbie ('I, Tonya'), Daniel Day-Lewis ('Phantom Thread'), Annette Bening and Jamie Bell ('Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool'), Saoirse Ronan ('Lady Bird') and Daniel Kaluuya ('Get Out'), the latter of whom is also up for the Rising Star Award, alongside Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor and Tessa Thompson.

More nominees include 'God's Own Country', 'Paddington 2', 'Lady Macbeth' and 'The Death Of Stalin' among Outstanding British Films; Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father' in the Foreign Films category; and 'An Inconvenient Sequel as a Documentary nominee.

Aaron Sorkin's 'Molly's Game' is up for Best Adapted Screenplay, while Christopher Plummer ('All the Money in the World') and Willem Dafoe ('The Florida Project') join the list of Supporting Actor nominees.

More: See the 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations

The BAFTA Awards will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18th 2018.