Not to be confused with the Elton John song of the same name, Backstreet Boys have just dropped a video and their first single of the year 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'.
The Backstreet Boys are in full boyband mode with their highly choreographed performance video for their first song in over a year. 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' is the lead single from their forthcoming album, which is yet to be announced.
The new album follows 2013 album 'In a World Like This', but their last single was 2017's Platinum hit 'God, Your Mama, and Me' with Florida Georgia Line which featured on the country band's third studio album 'Dig Your Roots'.
Backstreet Boys are touring across North America this summer before settling down for their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood which will take them into November.
