Artist:
Song title: Chances
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited. 'Chances' has been co-written by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Shawn Mendes, and the group are about to release their first album in s9x years. 'DNA' is set to drop on January 25th 2019 via K-Bahn and RCA Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Backstreet Boys - Chances Video

Backstreet Boys - Dont Go Breaking...

Backstreet Boys: Show Em What Youre...

Backstreet Boys - In a World...

Backstreet Boys - Straight Through My...

Backstreet Boys Ill Never Break Your...

Backstreet Boys - Backstreet Boys Webisode...

Backstreet Boys - Backstreet Boys Webisode...

Backstreet Boys - Unbreakable

Backstreet Boys - Weve Got It...