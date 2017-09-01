Backstreet Boys have hinted they want to collaborate with Diplo.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers - who include AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell - have admitted they are ''reaching out'' to musicians who they have ''always'' been inspired by over the years and potential fans on upcoming music in the future.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', AJ said: ''We're reaching out to people who we were always inspired by or who may have been fans and we didn't even know. We've all made friends with different people.''

And the various members in the boy band have all contacted a string of different artists, including Zedd, Diplo and Steve Aoki, in a bid to get them on board a collaborative track.

He continued: ''Nick's been talking to Steve Aoki, Howie talked to Zedd, who's been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we've also talked to.''

The group have previously worked with The Chainsmokers, and the fivesome have hailed the duo as ''amazing'' artists.

They said: ''We've also done stuff with The Chainsmokers, and those guys are amazing.''

AJ has revealed the 'Closer' hitmaker's are currently in Las Vegas, and have teased they could work with one another again.

He said: ''[They are] out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.''