Michigan singer Børns finally returns with his sophomore studio album 'Blue Madonna', and with it comes a vivid new video for his single 'I Don't Want U Back'.
Børns, aka Garrett Borns, launches a stunning visual for the single; a kaleidoscopic love story with vintage undertones. The song features on his latest release 'Blue Madonna', which reached number three on the US Alternative charts upon its release.
The album features the single 'God Save Our Young Blood' with Lana Del Rey. Produced by Thomas Schleiter, it's the follow-up to his 2015 debut album 'Dopamine'.
He's set to support Lana Del Rey on her LA to the Moon Tour when it hits Australia in March. Plus, he's currently headlining his own Money Man Tour for which he still has a number of North American cities and a handful of European dates to complete. He'll perform the Armory Party 2018 at The Museum of Modern Art this Spring, as well as Coachella in Indio in April.
'Blue Madonna' was release in January 2018 on Interscope Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.