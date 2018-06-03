Azealia Banks has opened up on social media about her latest beef. This time, it's drag superstar RuPaul she has in her sights, who she alleges ripped off her song 'The Big Big Beat' from mix-tape 'Slay-Z', with his 2016 release 'Call Me Mother', on studio album 'American'.

Azealia Banks is taking on RuPaul

The songs undoubtedly sound very similar, and Banks has claimed she reached out to Spotify to take RuPaul's track from their streaming service. At the time of writing, 'Call Me Mother' has indeed been removed from the music platform.

Tweeting RuPaul and bragging that she had the song removed, Azealia wrote: "You will not step on my little black girl toes b****. You will take your razor bumps and pumps to the nearest laser hair removal clinic and seethe."

She went on to claim that RuPaul had reached out, questioning "where was that energy when you were stealing my work and using me as inspiration for your campy ass television show?"

The rapper continued: "I'm disappointed in him first and foremost as a black person. He was supposed to have my back. But he went with popular white gay sentiment and felt like I was disposable enough to steal from and discard."

Now working on getting 'Call Me Mother' removed from Apple Music, Banks is showing no signs of slowing down in her attempted take down of RuPaul. The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' host is yet to publicly respond to the allegations, but if legal proceedings truly are taking place, Ru's best bet may actually be to keep quiet until the pair see their day in court.

This one could go on for some time! We'll bring you more from the disagreement as and when we get it.