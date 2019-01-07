Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose surprised his fans by debuting his first new music in over a decade in a truly unique way – on a Looney Tunes cartoon.

The track, called ‘Rock The Rock’ and which was co-written on Rob Janas and Joshua Funk of the Looney Tunes stable, lasts just over two minutes and was first heard on New Looney Tunes episode “Armageddon Outta Here, Part Two.” It features a cartoon Axl in his trademark Guns N’ Roses - studded leather jacket, red bandana under wide-brim hat, cowboy boots, flannel around the waist – fronting an animated band led by Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig.

Together, the power of their performance diverts an asteroid from a collision course with Earth. Rock the rock, geddit?

The episode originally aired in December last year, but the Boomerang network which broadcast it have only today confirmed that the character was indeed voiced by Axl.

It may not be exactly the roll-out that fans of the World’s Most Dangerous Group would be accustomed to, but ‘Rock The Rock’ does in fact mark the first new music from Axl or the Gunners since their extremely long-awaited last album Chinese Democracy in 2008.

Guns N’ Roses’ line-up has changed radically since then, as the often controversial Rose reunited with the band’s original members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016 for the lucrative globe-spanning Not In This Lifetime... Tour. Taking $563 million overall, it was behind only U2’s 360° Tour which made more than $736 million.

Axl Rose performing with Guns N' Roses in 2017

Meanwhile, recent rumours over the last year, originating from various different members of the group, suggest that the current line-up is in the process of recording a new studio album – though nothing has yet been confirmed.

