Director: Erica Silverman
Artist:
Song title: Tell Me It's Over
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman. It's a break-up anthem with a festive theme, that follows her previous single 'Head Above Water. She's set to release the titular album on February 15th 2019.

