Artist:
Song title: Dumb Blonde ft. Nicki Minaj
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

With her new album 'Head Above Water' out this February, Avril Lavigne teams up with Nicki Minaj for a new song entitled 'Dumb Blonde'. The lyric video takes us right back to the pop punk aesthetic of the early 2000s and we are loving it. 

