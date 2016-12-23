Avril Lavigne has lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg for ''bullying'' Nickelback.

The 32-year-old singer may have split from the band's frontman Chad Kroeger last year but that hasn't stopped her jumping to his defence when the Facebook founder mocked the group in a video about his home A.I. assistant Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''Dear Mark, Many people use your products - some people love them and some people don't. Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste. When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums (sic).''

Mark hit the headlines after he released a video poking fun at the band's musical skills.

In the video, Mark can be heard asking Jarvis to play some Nickelback music, to which he replied: ''I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs.''.

To which Mark said: ''Good. That was actually a test. How about just play some songs that our whole family likes.''

Although Avril and Chad have split, she previously insisted that they will always be close, both personally and professionally, because their break up was amicable.

She said: ''We started working together in the studio, and we do still work together, and we've maintained our friendship like we love each other deeply.

''And that's something we want to keep, and that's important to us.''