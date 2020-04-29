Avril Lavigne had ''goosebumps'' re-recording 'Warrior' for charity.

The 35-year-old singer has reworked her 2019 track in order to release 'We Are Warriors' as a charitable single paying tribute to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic and she admitted it was really ''intense'' laying down her vocals for the song again.

She said: ''I had the idea with one of my girlfriends.

''We were talking [about] rerecording the song, so I rerecorded 'Warrior,' changed it to 'We Are Warriors,' in honor of all the frontline workers and everybody who's out there putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.

''I wanted to show them that they are appreciated because they are the true warriors and true heroes right now. They are holding the world together.

''Recording 'We Are Warriors' and singing it to them was a really intense experience.

''I had goosebumps. It felt very powerful.

Avril has asked fans to send videos of themselves or others they know who are working on the frontline in order to feature in the accompanying music video for the song.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm in the process right now of putting together a music video that's really powerful. We asked fans to send in videos of themselves or people they know who are out there being warriors right now.''

The single - which will be released on Friday (01.05.20) - was recorded in partnership between the Avril Lavigne Foundation and global health organisation Project HOPE, which will receive net proceeds to aid their coronavirus relief efforts arond the world.

Avril previously announced: She continued: ''In addition, I'm going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organisation that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world.

''⁣⁣The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre save it so you're ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com/Warriors⁣

''Thank you all for everything you're doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. ⁣⁣We Are Warriors.''